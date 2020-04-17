Watch Jimmy Fallon's daughters absolutely ignore him doing his monologue

It’s been a running gag on the at-home version of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that his wife and camera operator, Nancy Juvonen, usually doesn’t laugh at his jokes.

Thursday night, his daughters got in on the joke. Winnie, 6, and Franny, 5, sat on the porch playing while Fallon delivered his usual monologue.

Instead of providing their dad with an audience and laughing at his jokes, the two created sound effects with their toys and entirely ignored him.

The young girls have been a staple on the at-home version of the show — regularly providing the hand-drawn graphics and sound effects.

The highlight of Thursday night’s monologue was definitely the girls, and we love that they’re following in both their parents’ footsteps!