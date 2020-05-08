Watch Jimmy Fallon hilariously race his daughters while sliding on the floor

Parents who have been staying home with their kids are likely always in search of another activity for them to do!

Host of “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon, looked to Tik Tok for his latest kid-friendly entertainment and raced his daughters while they all slid on their backs on the hardwood floor.

Fallon’s wife, Nancy Juvonen, did the countdown at the beginning of the at-home event, and Winnie, 6, got off to a fast start. Franny, 5, followed her and needed a little encouragement and competition from dad to finish the race.

The hilarious event was actually inspired by a very popular Tik Tok video from @alexpresley_, Fallon explained.

Presley’s account shows he and his family have been competing in “Quarantine Olympics” for days now, doing everything from indoor mini-golf to trying to get exactly 10 ice cubes to fall into a cup from the fridge dispenser.

Videos show they’re all taking it really seriously, despite the hilarity that seems to ensue!

Who knows — maybe the Fallons will start their own Quarantine Olympics next!