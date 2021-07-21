Jenna shares daughter's sweet — and heartbreaking — note from summer camp

Jenna Bush Hager shared her daughter's very sweet — and heartbreaking — note from summer camp on TODAY Wednesday.

"I got a letter last night that reminded me of a letter that I would write, and it broke my heart in a million pieces," Jenna said before launching into what 8-year-old Mila wrote.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I miss you," Jenna read. "I wish I could be with you."

But it was the kicker that really appeared to tug on co-host Hoda Kotb's heartstrings: "P.S. Daddy, how much longer 'til you pick me up? I miss you too much. I need to stop crying. So goodbye. I miss you terribly, Mom and Dad."

Jenna said that for a moment, her husband considered driving straight to the camp to get their oldest child.

"Henry goes, 'Should we just go? Should I just go get her?' I was like, 'No, she's fine,'" Jenna said.

It's not the first time Mila has written her mom an adorable letter. Last year, Jenna shared on Instagram a note that her daughters had written to her, which described their mom as "talntd and smrt." And Jenna has said she wrote both her daughters letters on the days they were born.

Last month Jenna revealed on the show that she had dropped Mila off at summer camp and that they'd both been fighting tears when they said goodbye.

"She was like, 'Don't cry, Mommy,' and I said, 'I'm not going to cry,'" Jenna said, tearing up just recalling the moment. "I had on my sunglasses. There was something about it because it's the camp I went to as a little girl, so there was this nostalgia. Also, I got out of the car and she said, 'Mommy, I have sunscreen in my eyes.' But I knew she didn't have sunscreen in her eyes. It was just this feeling of ... she's old! How is she old enough to go away from me for three weeks?"

The letter came up on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna when the co-hosts were discussing Hoda's upcoming trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games. "I'm expecting an email like that from you next week," Jenna joked to Hoda.

The pair also discussed how fans are invited to join TODAY on the plaza every weekday morning July 26 to Aug. 6 to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics.