The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Jennifer Lopez posted an Instagram video on Tuesday featuring her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, performing the Vance Joy song “Riptide,” with Max on vocals and Emme on the guitar.

“My heart can’t take it...,” gushed the proud mom, 50, in the caption.

After they finished the song, the small audience in the room broke out in applause. "Let's do that again. I like it," exclaimed Max.

Max and Emme are Lopez's kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony, so their musical chops may not only be coming from their mother.

In fact, we've heard Max before.

He isn't the only one who likes to grab the mic, either. Lopez has posted clips of Emme showing off her pipes, too.

With Lopez planning her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, we can't help but wonder if they'll ask Max (who will walk his mom down the aisle) and Emme to belt out the song when the bride and groom hit the floor for their first dance.

Of course, when you consider that Lopez has admitted she'd like more kids, perhaps they'll welcome another child and this duo can be on its way to becoming a full-fledged band.