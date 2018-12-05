Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Santa's due to make his annual appearance in less than three weeks, but we know one little girl who's eager to welcome jolly old Saint Nick to her home right now.

On Wednesday morning, Hoda Kotb shared an adorable video of her 21-month-old daughter, Haley Joy, that perfectly captured the moment the wee one really got into the Christmas spirit.

The clip opens with a close-up on a sweetly decorated Christmas tree.

"We're going to have the tree lighting of the family tree," Hoda says from behind the camera as her partner, Joel Schiffman, and Haley Joy gather round.

The trio then launches into a Rockefeller Center-worthy Christmas lights countdown before plugging in the strand of white bulbs that brings their little tree to life.

After the grown-ups "ooh" and "wow" a bit, Hoda asks Haley Joy, "What do you think?"

Looking right into the camera, she responds with a simple chant: "Santa! Santa! Santa! Santa! Santa!"

Hurry up, Santa! That sleigh can't come soon enough for her.