Watch this happy dog frolic in snow ... and more stories to melt your heart

TGIF, right? Here are some reasons to smile, because we're pretty sure we all could use them right about now.

This toddler and his mom scored with perfect comic relief

This week, young Zaydek Carpenter, 2, did exactly what 2-year-olds do when he burst onto the field at the FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC match where he and his mom, Morgan Tucker, were seated close to the sidelines.

A young pitch invader was quickly scooped up by their own personal security detail without incident. #FCCincy #mls pic.twitter.com/gK2bzgNdas — Sam Greene (@SGdoesit) August 8, 2021

Tucker scooped him up, because that's exactly what moms do, but not before providing some laughs for everyone in the process.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, though we believe Zaydek was the real winner.

Someone made a mash-up of Van Halen and Hank Williams, and it's somehow perfect?

"DO NOT press play. This cannot be unheard. You’ve been warned," wrote YouTuber Bill McClintock in his description of his latest unlikely music mash-up combining Van Halen's "Jump" and Hank Williams's "Your Cheatin' Heart."

But we disagree. You absolutely should press play. Because this? Is amazing.

You're welcome!

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

This mom's observation about her kids could not be more accurate

Kids have started going back to school, and the back-to-school memes and photos we look forward to every year have begun.

This week, we couldn't help but revisit one of our favorite back-to-school photos of all time. Taken by mom Traci Willis, it essentially captures how so many of us are feeling about going back to school this year.

We are totally feeling Willis's son, who was nervous about starting preschool while his older sister was more than ready to take on kindergarten.

Spoiler alert: Willis subsequently reported her son actually had a great day at preschool.

Good luck to all the kids, ready or not, and the parents heading back this month!

This subway artist is touching the hearts of millions

For months now, TikTok user @devonrodriguezart has been posting videos of his quick sketches of fellow subway passengers in New York City.

Not only are his drawings incredible, but they often elicit an emotional reaction from their subjects.

"You never know when someone is in need of an act of kindness," Rodriguez wrote in a recent caption. "Let’s all do something kind for a stranger today."

We miss Robin Williams, but his son's tribute still made us smile

The world lost beloved comedian and actor Robin Williams seven years ago this week when he was only 63.

Though the anniversary of his death on Aug. 11 is always a sad reminder of his loss, his son Zak's words this year brought comfort.

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

Thank you for sharing your dad with the world, Zak!

Meet Grim, a happy, snow-loving dog from Svalbard, an island close to the North Pole

Videographer Cecelia Blomdahl has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, but she knows who the real star of the show is: Grim, her 6-year-old Finnish lapphund, and the incredible scenery of her home near the village of Longyearbyen on Svalbard, a Norwegian island close to the North Pole.

Blomdahl uses her platforms on TikTok and YouTube to show followers around the world her life on Svalbard, including the dark polar winters, the endless light of summers, and the occasional polar bear.

But it's Grim who often steals the spotlight, with his joyful snow frolics and his enthusiasm for snowmobiling.

He's the perfect antidote to a long, hot summer!

Have a great weekend!

Related: