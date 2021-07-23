Watch this dog's reaction when he figures out he is on video

It's been a long, hot week, but here were some of the happiest, funniest, and most heartwarming highlights.

Our favorite "coach" was surprised by his coach

The second season of "Ted Lasso" is out, hooray!

In an interview with TODAY's Hoda Kotb, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis explained the character of Ted Lasso is based on several people in his life, including his dad and his own high school basketball coach, Donnie Campbell.

“It was a fella from a small town in Kansas who spoke in those aphorisms, like, ‘Sudeikis, you look more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs,’” he said.

Sudeikis was happily surprised when Hoda then cued up a video shout-out from Campbell himself.

“Hi, Jason, this is Coach Campbell in Kansas City,” he said. “It’s a short reach out telling you how proud we are of you, with your success you’re having with the show ‘Ted Lasso.’ We need to get you back in Kansas City and we need to play some one on one ‘cause I know you can’t play a lick of defense.”

Sudeikis confirmed Campbell's assessment of his high school basketball skills. "Yeah, yeah. He would call me 'Jason Sueikis' because he said I had no D," he recalled, referring to his inability to play defense.

We can't wait to see more of Sudeikis's charming Coach Lasso in Season 2!

This blunt and punny grandpa won the internet's heart

TikTok user @meganelizabeth1016 posted a video detailing her text exchanges with her 91-year-old grandpa, who has some concerns about her romantic interests, and the internet swooned.

Grandpa started out by asking Megan if she wanted to come stay the night over the weekend in his guest bedroom. "We can order pizza and talk about your bad taste in men," he offered.

He added, "Maybe we can watch 'The Sound of Music.' You always like that when you were little."

When Megan replied enthusiastically with a few pizza preferences, her grandpa's pun game is strong. "You seem indeSLICEive," he wrote.

"We are all coming for pizza and The Sound of Music," wrote one commenter, "What time, who's collecting the pizza money?"

A boy who will be king turned 8 years old!

Prince George turned 8 years old this week, and Kensington Palace celebrated the day by releasing a new picture of him taken in Norfolk, England, by his mum, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Happy birthday, Prince George!

... and this 8-year-old shelter dog found a new home

Is there anything better than seeing a dog receive a new life just in the nick of time?

Dax Shepherd shared a fun summer moment with his daughter

The road trip sing-a-long is one of the great joys of summer. Just ask Dax Shepherd and his family, who are currently on summer vacation in their RV.

Shepherd shared a video clip this week of him belting out Adele's "Hello" while cruising down the highway. He is accompanied enthusiastically by one of his daughters.

“Heaven is a place on a twisty two lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required," Shepherd captioned the video, which now has more than 1.6 million views.

We agree!

This London scene made our hearts hopeful and happy

In a video that has more than 1.2 million views, self-described London busker and TikTok user @ccampbellmusic posted a clip of her singing a familiar tune by the water in London's South Bank recently.

"I've missed this. Feel so emotional [right now]," wrote one commenter.

The singer said she grew emotional too as the crowd joined her and danced around her. It's a reminder of the healing power of music ... and Bon Jovi.

Even beluga whales know the power of music

Speaking of the power of music, in another viral moment this week, Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium posted a cool moment when two of their beluga whales enjoyed a special performance by @bigluxviolin. Look at the way he holds their attention!

This community showed up, literally, for a child in need

Like many parents, Rita Marlow and Seth Lentchner found their son Zachary bonded with his friends from his youth soccer team — and with a boy named Nate in particular.

Over the years, as the boys grew close, Nate spent more and more time with the Pennsylvania family.

"As the years went on, we found out the family's struggles," Marlow explained. "We would pick Nate up on Friday, (and) he would hang out for the weekend. As they got older, we saw him a lot more and he spent a lot more time at our house."

When they found out Nate, now 16, needed a new home, Marlow and Lentchner and their kids stepped up to give him one. On July 13, 2021, after 1,758 days — or nearly five years — of foster care, Nate officially became Marlow and Lentchner's son.

Community members in matching blue t-shirts showed up to Bucks County Courthouse to support Nate on his adoption day. Courtesy Ron Sherr Photography

Even better? The family and Nate were supported by 52 community members — their soccer family — who showed up to line the Bucks County courthouse for the adoption ceremony.

Congratulations to the whole family!

This dog's expression when he finds out he is on camera is priceless

And to send you off with a laugh, please enjoy Katie LaBarge's dog's reaction when he suddenly realizes his squeaky toy antics are being caught on video. After a year of remote working, learning, and socializing, we feel this dog's pain way too much.

Have a great week!

