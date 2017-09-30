Watch David Beckham give daughter Harper her first soccer lesson

Your first official soccer lesson is a bit of a big deal when your dad is David Beckham.
Six-year-old Harper took to the field and her proud dad posted a pair of black-and-white videos on Instagram Friday.
The first shows a kitted-out Harper holding hands with dad while practicing dribbling the ball and Beckham helping out with a few assist kicks before giving her a big hug. He captioned it: “Someone’s ready for her first football lesson.”
The second video shows Harper practicing shooting and kicking the ball as dad throws it counting off. She gets some air, and he has to jump to catch a few of them!
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harper following in her father's footsteps. When she was only 3 years old, Beckham posted a photo of her shooting a goal. But things seem a bit more serious now that she’s in full soccer gear.
There’s no doubt Harper is a lucky girl. She got to celebrate her sixth birthday at a tea party at Buckingham Palace this summer before heading home for balloons and party bags.
And it’s clear Beckham is a doting father: He's made dresses for her dolls, attended her tea parties, let her use a pacifier if she wants and got a tattoo of her artwork.