Watch David Beckham give daughter Harper her first soccer lesson

Your first official soccer lesson is a bit of a big deal when your dad is David Beckham.

Six-year-old Harper took to the field and her proud dad posted a pair of black-and-white videos on Instagram Friday.

Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

The first shows a kitted-out Harper holding hands with dad while practicing dribbling the ball and Beckham helping out with a few assist kicks before giving her a big hug. He captioned it: “Someone’s ready for her first football lesson.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The second video shows Harper practicing shooting and kicking the ball as dad throws it counting off. She gets some air, and he has to jump to catch a few of them!

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harper following in her father's footsteps. When she was only 3 years old, Beckham posted a photo of her shooting a goal. But things seem a bit more serious now that she’s in full soccer gear.

Mia Hamm eat your heart out ⚽️⚽️ Harper Seven taking lessons from her brothers ( oh and her dad ) ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 5, 2015 at 2:34am PDT

There’s no doubt Harper is a lucky girl. She got to celebrate her sixth birthday at a tea party at Buckingham Palace this summer before heading home for balloons and party bags.

Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:47am PDT

And it’s clear Beckham is a doting father: He's made dresses for her dolls, attended her tea parties, let her use a pacifier if she wants and got a tattoo of her artwork.