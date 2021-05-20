Watch Craig Melvin's TODAY family (and real family) surprise him on his birthday

Craig Melvin was feeling the love on TODAY for his birthday on Thursday.

He had a big smile as he received two surprises in honor of his 42nd birthday, one from his TODAY family and one from his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children.

Al Roker wheeled out a cake to surprise Craig as Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly joined in singing "Happy Birthday" on TODAY. They were also excited to share a hug with Craig with everyone fully vaccinated.

Lindsay and Craig's two children, Delano, 7, and Sybil, 4, then surprised him with a sweet video message.

"You are loving and kind, and you're the best dad in the universe," Del said.

"We love you so much," Sibby added.

After the kind words, they couldn't resist a quick roast of the old man.

"What goes up but never comes down?" Del said. "Your age!"

The TODAY crew then had a little fun with the blown up photo of a younger Craig that Del was holding in the video.

"Was that from the '70s?" Al said.

Craig was happy to celebrate his big day with his work family before planning to play some golf with friends and then enjoy some time with his family and his parents at home.

"They're all big at this point, over the past year especially," Craig said about his birthday.

The celebration continued on the 3rd hour of TODAY with a sweet and funny poem from Dylan Dreyer and a repurposed birthday card from Sheinelle Jones that read, "Son, you're unstoppable," with "Son" scratched out and replaced with "Craig."

"Oh Sheinelle, always on brand," Craig joked.

Al gave him a birthday card calling him "a terrific journalist, a wonderful coworker, a marvelous son, a dedicated brother, a magnificent husband, a fantastic father, and a year closer to you being the youngest 80-year-old I know."

Lindsay and the kids then returned via video message to sing "Happy Birthday" before the TODAY co-hosts enjoyed a champagne toast (with apple cider for the pregnant Dylan) to top it off.

"We can drink champagne in the studio again!" Craig said. "This is so nice, guys."