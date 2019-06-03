Chrissy Teigen found herself locked in intense negotiations with an unlikely opponent this afternoon — her daughter, Luna.

The debate started in "Candy Court" as Luna made her case for candy. Teigen called the room to order with a makeshift gavel while the 3-year-old prepared her arguments.

"I want the candy 'cause I want it," said Luna, earning an approving nod from her father, John Legend. "And I like it."

Teigen pressed for a better reason, but Luna just repeated her earlier response: "I like it."

The mom finally caved, allowing Luna to have some candy in return for good behavior. Then came the next round of debate: how much candy Luna could eat. Teigen started with a low, low offer of just one piece, but Luna pushed for three whole pieces, holding up her fingers to make her point.

"Three! That's a good negotiation," Teigen said, while husband John Legend watched the pair, occasionally interjecting. Teigen tried offering one again, but Luna stood firm in her request for three pieces.

The debate was settled when Teigen made a final offer of two pieces, which Luna agreed to.

This isn't the first time Luna's showed a sweet tooth. For her 1st birthday, her parents created a gorgeous, two-tier pink birthday cake.

"We decorated it ourselves," wrote Legend back in April 2017.

Since then, Luna's tastes have apparently only evolved — her cookbook-writing mom has even created a personalized menu just to suit her tastes.

"I'm spending my days making a menu, cooking and plating every meal and taking pics so my DARLING ANGELS will eat something," wrote Teigen in a humorous Twitter thread in December. "WHO HAVE I BECOME."

With any luck, Luna's appetite — and negotiating skills — will only get better as she grows up!