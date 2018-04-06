share tweet pin email

If your kids are obsessed with "The Boss Baby," you'll want to know about this.

The popular movie is now an animated TV series on Netflix, debuting April 6.

In this exclusive preview clip from "The Boss Baby: Back in Business," the Boss Baby watches a threatening message from Baby Corp.'s greatest enemy, Bootsy Calico.

According to Netflix, the Boss Baby brings his brother, Tim, to the office to pass down his bossy wisdom.

You can find the full season here.

"The Boss Baby" made more than $500 million at box offices worldwide and was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

And there's more: Universal and DreamWorks Animation are moving forward with a sequel, "The Boss Baby 2," also starring Alec Baldwin as the voice of the titular tot-in-charge. It's expected to hit theaters in 2021.

(Full disclosure: Universal Pictures and NBC share the same owner.)