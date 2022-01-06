Watch this baby react to his mom's voice in the sweetest way

We can't lie, the first week of 2022 has been a doozy. Here are some of the highlights that warmed our hearts even when surprising snowstorms and omicron surges kept us inside.

In a moment of crisis, a bread company fed hearts and hunger

When a winter storm early this week led to a traffic jam on I-95 in Virginia that stranded drivers and passengers for more than 30 hours, a few heroes emerged from the debacle.

One of those who helped in the crisis was H&S Bakery, which owns Schmidt Baking Company. When a Maryland couple stuck on the highway spotted a bread truck from Schmidt Baking Company nearby, they called the company's customer service line.

Soon afterward, H&S Bakery owner Chuck Paterakis returned the call and told the couple he had instructed the truck owner to open the back of the vehicle and pass bread out to the weary and hungry travelers.

"This was one of the kindest moments I have ever witnessed," Casey Holihan, who had called the company with her husband, wrote on Facebook. "Thank you, Schmidt."

This baby's sweet face as his mom sings to him gives us feelings

Warning: Watching financial writer Alyssa Davies sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to her baby might lead to a wicked case of baby fever.

It's the coo at the end for us.

American Girl debuted its first Asian American Girl of the Year

A new year means a new American Girl of the Year doll, and Asian American moms cheered when they found out this year's character, Corinne Tan, has a little sister named Gwynn and, importantly, Chinese heritage.

Corinne is the first Asian American Girl of the Year from the company.

"We know representation matters, and we're proud to welcome Corrine Tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American girl today," Jamie Cygielman, general manager at American Girl, said in a written statement exclusively provided to TODAY Parents.

This TikTok trend proves dogs understand English

OK, not really. But watching TikTok user @imalineraway's Labrador retriever, Ipo, react as she finds a way to casually work all her favorite words into a pretend phone conversation makes a pretty compelling case.

We completely understand, Ipo. We feel the same way about squirrels.

For twin actors from 'Sweet Valley High,' a baby became a sister act

Actor Brittany Daniel recently revealed that her twin sister Cynthia donated eggs so she could become a mom to her new baby girl, whom she and husband Adam Touni appropriately named Hope.

The sisters played twins Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield in the 1990s television show based on the iconic "Sweet Valley High" book series.

“I saw it as such a simple gift I could give to her,” Cynthia told People. “I know Brittany would do it in a split second for me. And we’ve always shared everything, so why not this?”

In case you need her, here's an 'emotional support toddler'

"You OK?"

TikTok user @karaleapior's daughter Stevie checks in many times a day just to make sure she's still doing all right, and there's something about her genuine question that makes us feel like she is asking us too.

You OK? We're OK.

