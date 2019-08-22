Sign up for our newsletter

Angelina Jolie's oldest son, Maddox, turned 18 just two weeks ago, and now he's already left home — with mom's blessing.

The teen is officially off to college.

A new video of the actress and humanitarian shows her helping Maddox get settled in at Yonsei University in South Korea, where he'll soon start his studies in biochemistry.

In the clip, which aired on TODAY Thursday, Jolie is asked how long she'll stay in the country.

"I leave today," she responded as her son looked on by her side and smiled. "Today's the day I drop him off."

There must have been a few knowing parents gathered in the crowd off-camera, because her comments were quickly followed by a round of sympathetic aws and ohs. That reaction prompted the star to place one hand over her heart while she appeared to fight off tears.

Angelina Jolie takes baby Maddox to New York City in 2003. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

"I know," she said. "I'm trying not to cry."

It's a moment that's bittersweet for any parent, but at least Jolie can take comfort in the fact that she's far from an empty-nester.

Angelina Jolie and her six children, Knox, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox, attend a screening of "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" on February 25, 2019. Getty Images

Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, have five other children, including Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, who are 11.

Maddox was the first child to come into Jolie's life when she adopted him from his birth country, Cambodia, back in 2002. Four years later, her then-partner, Pitt, also adopted Maddox.

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox attend the world premiere of "Shark Tale" on September 10, 2004 in Venice, Italy. Getty Images

While Maddox is tackling higher education now, he already has some work experience.

He received a production credit for his work alongside his director mother on "First They Killed My Father," a 2017 film adapted from the harrowing memoir of Cambodian-born American activist Loung Ung.