Major League Baseball player Tres Barrera is opening up about the pregnancy loss he and his wife, Lindsey, experienced last month.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Barrera, 26, revealed their son, Kaius Lee, was born on Nov. 29. He was due in March 2021.

“Unfortunately our God decided he needed him in heaven before he was able to take his first breath,” the Washington Nationals catcher wrote. “The emotion, the pain, are all things that one can not describe.”

Barrera, who has been inundated with messages of support, noted that he and Lindsey are also finding comfort in their faith.

“We continue to take strides one day at a time in His name,” Barrera wrote.

In the message, Barrera praised Lindsey, describing her as “the strongest person I know” and “my hero.” He called Kaius their "forever angel."

Barrera and Lindsey announced in September that they were were expecting their first child. In the Instagram photo, the beaming couple posed with early ultrasound pictures.

“There’s a rainbow after every storm, and let me tell you we’ve had our fair share of storms this year…” Lindsey wrote at the time. “BUT we quickly learned, you’ll never find that rainbow if you’re always looking down. Baby Boy Barrera coming to you in March 2021!”

The pair married in Austin, Texas, in Jan. 2018.

"Yesterday I was lucky enough to marry the man of my dreams in front of all the people I love most," Lindsey wrote. "You can now all refer to me as Mrs. Barrera!"