'WandaVision' star Paul Bettany shares rare photos of sons

Paul Bettany is one proud papa!

And while the "WandaVision" star, 50, doesn't often share photos of his children, he jumped on Instagram on Monday to post two pics of his grown sons — and we are blown away!

First, he showed a classic dad-is-slow-with-technology set of pics (click to see the second one), taken while sitting next to stepson Kai, 23:

"My eldest son kai waits patiently while I try to figure out the timer on my camera… aaaand gets bored before I figure it out … then leaves me solo. Off to graduation now."

Kai's father is photographer David Dugan, from a previous relationship of Connelly's.

But let's back up a bit to that graduation mention. Who's graduating?

Why, it's Stellan, elder biological son of Bettany and Connelly, who appears with his beaming dad in the second pic:

"So that happened," he wrote in the caption. "The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby."

On Monday he also shared another photo of an infant Stellan; the image seemed to have been taken on the set of Bettany's 2003 film,"Wimbledon":

"Here's me holding Stellan at about a week old," he wrote in the caption. "Today my beautiful kid graduates high school! Time… My head is spinning. Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds."

Connelly and Bettany also have a daughter, Agnes, 10.

Meanwhile, while we are charmed by the parental love, we have some thoughts. One of which is that Bettany does not look old enough to have two grown children! But more importantly, as several people called out in the comments, Stellan looks a whole lot like his mom!

Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly in 2018 at the 71st Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

"He looks just like his mom. Such a stunning family," Trismac noted.

Added Xarfias, "He looks like a blonde version of Jennifer, I wonder why."

"His eyes are pure Jennifer!" Ejsoan wrote.

And we can see that, in Stellan's whole expression!

Bettany and Connelly, also 50, met while filming 2001's "A Beautiful Mind," which won her an Academy Award for best supporting actress. They tied the knot in 2003 and raised Kai together.

But while Bettany now has two kids pretty much all the way grown, as he told People magazine, he knows there's still a whole other child at home to keep raising.

""I'm still quite an active dad, because I've got a 9-year-old," he said in January. "There's a lot of staring at a math problem, bewildered, and asking Jennifer to solve it for me."