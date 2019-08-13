At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Walmart sells a whole lot of stuff, so for something to be in the top 10 items sold at the big-box retailer is a big deal. This July there were three items in that top 10 that stood out.

Wonder Nation School Uniform Polo 2-Packs took Walmart by storm last month as back-to-school season began, holding three spots on the most-sold clothing items list. All three sets are under $13, and are school-uniform approved.

Though they appear very similar to each other, the three items are have subtle differences.

The Short Sleeve Performance Polo is a boys quick-drying shirt, and many customers said they were kid-approved in the review section. Kids love that the shirts are tagless, and that they can go straight from school to sports practice. At around $12 for a pair, let your kid pick two or three colors (out of 15!) and they will be set for the school year.

The Short Sleeve Double Pique Polo is a more traditional boys school uniform shirt. Made almost entirely of cotton (don’t worry moms, they won’t shrink!), these classic polos come in seven colors, ranging from dark green to multiple shades of blue. Not only are these polos cheap to begin with, they're currently on sale.

Finally, the Short Sleeve Interlock Polo is a traditional girls school uniform shirt. Great for layering over plain long sleeve shirts or wearing with a cardigan, these polos will take you from fall to winter with ease. Clocking in at just under $9, this duo is a steal.

No matter what kind of school your child attends, these shirts are classics. And we don't need to mention that grabbing them online will definitely save you the hassle of trying to get your kid to cooperate in a dressing room!

