Walker Hayes sends loving anniversary message to his wife days after losing child

Walker Hayes had a sweet message for his wife on their anniversary, just days after the couple revealed that they are mourning the death of their newborn child.

The country singer, 38, posted a photo of his wife, Laney, smiling while sharing a laugh with their daughter as he wished her a happy 14th anniversary.

Their anniversary came after a heart-wrenching week in which they lost their baby girl, Oakleigh Klover Hayes.

John Shearer / WireImage Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney, celebrated their 14th anniversary just days after losing their newborn baby girl.

The couple, who have three daughters and three sons, ranging from ages 2 to 11, announced on June 6 that Oakleigh, their seventh child, died that morning in the hospital after being born.

"It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven," Hayes wrote in a statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve."

Hayes, who performed "You Broke Up With Me" live on TODAY last year, announced that he was cancelling his upcoming concerts to be with his family.

He told People magazine last year that his children are his "favorite things about life."

"They’re just kids, but them being proud of me means so much to me, and I can tell that they are," he said. "I love each and every one of these kids and I can’t wait for another one. They’re all so beautiful and incredible, and watching them grow is the best thing I get to do on earth."

