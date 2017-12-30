'The Voice' winner Craig Wayne Boyd welcomes a baby boy

share tweet pin email

Craig Wayne Boyd, who won season 7 of "The Voice," has a new reason to celebrate this holiday. Boyd and his model wife, Taylor Borland, welcomed their second child together on Dec. 28.

The country singer shared his beautiful news on Instagram Friday morning.

“Tay, Jax, Kota, and I are proud to announce that last night, Graydon Scott was welcomed into our home and hearts!” the doting father wrote. “The last week of December will forever be a huge week in the Boyd Family!”

Graydon Scott arrived at 10:18 p.m. to the love of an older sister, Dakota Lynne, and brother Jaxon, Boyd’s 5-year-old son from a previous relationship, according to People.

Late December holds special meaning for the family. The "Voice" winner and his daughter will celebrate a shared birthday this Sunday: Boyd turns 39 and Dakota Lynne turns 2.

Back in July, Boyd and Borland shared their pregnancy news with an adorable family photo.

The expecting parents stood next to a sign that read “we will soon be #outnumbered #babyboyd,” while Jax lovingly pulled a rope around them as little Dakota sat perched up on Boyd’s shoulders.

The long-awaited baby Boyd will certainly add a whole new dynamic to the fun-loving family.