One little boy was in the doghouse, but he wasn’t alone, thanks to his four-legged best friend.

Jillian Smith had just sentenced her 3-year-old son Peyton to time-out when she looked up and started laughing.

The family’s English mastiff, Dash, had quietly joined Peyton in the corner. In response, a grateful Peyton had wrapped his arm around Dash, as if to say, "Thank you."

“Dash understood. He was like, ‘Peyton needs me,’” Smith, who lives in Norwalk, Ohio, told TODAY Parents. “It’s unreal how close they are.”

The sweet moment went viral with more than 42,000 shares after Smith posted the picture to her Facebook page with the caption, “When you're in time out but your best pal wont let you serve your time alone."

Smith describes the 6-month-old puppy, who will eventually weigh 230 pounds, as a “gentle giant.”

“Peyton dresses Dash up in superhero costumes and they act out fight scenes,” Smith revealed. “I don’t think Dash understands what’s happening, but he allows Peyton to do whatever.”

When Peyton takes a bath, Dash stands right next to the tub watching. Peyton greets Dash after school by calling out, "Dash! I'm home!"

“If I have to know where Peyton is, I’m like, ‘Where’s the dog?’” Smith explained. “They’re always together.”