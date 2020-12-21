Ho, ho, no!

Viola Davis had a good laugh after her 10-year-old daughter Genesis revealed her Christmas list.

“This was her first year making a list,” Davis, 55, told Jimmy Kimmel. “She had things on that list where I had to say, ‘Let me tell you something, okay Genesis? I don’t care how much money you think mommy has, 98% of the stuff on this list you’re not gonna get.'"

According to the “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” actor, some of the extravagant items included an iPhone and a camera with a tripod.

Davis recalled asking Genesis, “Do you know how much that iPhone cost? Three hundred and sixty-five dollars — do you have $365? Because I’m not spending that on a phone.”

The Academy Award winner, who grew up in extreme poverty, is determined to keep Genesis grounded.

“I make her clean her room, take care of her fish,” Davis explained to People last year. “I don’t shelter her.”

In 2017, Davis told the publication that her No. 1 fear is raising an entitled child.

“I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M. And maybe, if I’m feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack.”

Davis noted that her husband, Julius Tennon, holds Genesis “accountable for everything," while she's "the softie."

"Julius is really tough. He has two beautiful children and seven grandkids. I came into a relationship where he already had children and grandchildren and raised his kids on his own, so he's tough," she said. "He toes the line, but in a very loving way."