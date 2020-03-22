Meghan McCain pregnant with 1st child, 'self-isolating' amid coronavirus pandemic

Meghan McCain is pregnant!

"The View" co-host shared the happy news in a statement, but also acknowledged that it wasn't how she expected to tell the world she's expecting.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I'm pregnant. Although this isn't how I expected to announce my pregnant, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all," she said in a statement.

"I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with,' she continued. "Starting immediately, I'll be joining millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, I will be appearing on "The View" from home via satellite."

McCain opened up last July in a New York Times op-ed about the emotions she felt after she had a miscarriage. The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said she hoped to erase the stigma by sharing her story.

The miscarriage rate varies from one in ten to one in four pregnancies, statistics McCain shared in her op-ed.

"I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over," she wrote. "You are not alone."

Congratulations, Meghan!