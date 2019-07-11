Social media sensation and viral video star Tiffany Jenkins has long been up front about the struggles of parenting.

She's also spoken candidly about her battles with addiction. During her recovery, she met her future husband — and found out that she was pregnant after just two months of dating.

"That was not part of my plan," Jenkins told TODAY. "I was like 'I can't do this.' And I went and told him about it, and he was, like, stoked! And I was like, 'I'm in a halfway house, why are you so excited? What are we going to give this baby? What are you doing?' And he was like 'I feel like it was fate.'"

Jenkins said that she was still confused, but after praying for strength, she realized that she "wanted this kid more than I wanted anything."

Three months later, the couple was married and living together; a few months later, their son was born. Six months after he was born, she found out that she was pregnant again, and a daughter was born — and two months later, her "bonus daughter" came to live with her as well.

"It was so quick. It was like, five seconds ago I was in a halfway house, and now I'm a married mom of three," Jenkins said.

"It changed everything," she said on TODAY Thursday. "Having this little person depending on me really fueled my journey."

She started saving up and "the blessings started rolling in." She found herself looking at social media — and it felt like everyone online was only sharing the perfect moments of their lives, avoiding mentioning any of their problems or talking about the real struggles of parenting.

"I couldn't relate to any of it, so I started writing and saying the things that I wished somebody would say to me," she explained. "I started writing for it to be therapeutic, and I found that the more honest I was in my blog, that the more people resonated towards it. And so I decided to just put it all out there."

In addition to the blog, she staged hilarious videos of herself playing several different characters, videos that became increasingly popular.

"I was like, 'I'm onto something. My weirdness is being accepted; what is going on?'" she said. "And then I couldn't stop. It just exploded. And all of this has happened in just two years."

Jenkins went on to write a bestselling book, "High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict's Double Life," and to launch a live tour across the United States. She said she hopes to use her humor to make people realize that there is a life after addiction, and that life isn't always "serious and humdrum." She also said she channels the experiences she went through on a daily basis in the hopes of being a better person.

"There was a point where I didn't want to live; I didn't know how to live," she explained. "And now, I just celebrated six years clean of drugs and alcohol — which is a miracle, because I couldn't go six minutes before."

Today, there's something she wants people to know.

"An amazing life after addiction is possible."