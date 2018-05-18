share tweet pin email

No matter how much planning goes into a marriage proposal, surprises can always happen.

Just ask Kevin Przytula, who decided to propose to his girlfriend, Allyssa Anter, on Mother's Day.

In a video shot by Przytula's 11-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, the Michigan man gets down on one knee in a park and asks Anter to be his wife. But during the touching moment, Anter's 3-year-old son, Owen, pulls down his pants and begins to relieve himself right beside the happy couple.

"I love you with all my heart," Przytula says to his girlfriend in the video, which has received more than one million views on YouTube.

Immediately after, a half-naked Owen begins peeing on the concrete nearby.

The happy couple remains all kisses and smiles until Kayleigh begins laughing from behind the camera.

"Oh my God," she says, before giggling uncontrollably.

"He's peeing — are you serious?" Przytula says when he finally sees what his daughter is laughing about.

Kevin Przytula Kevin Przytula and Allyssa Anter with their children, Kayleigh, 11, and Owen, 3.

"I was completely caught off guard," Przytula, who met Anter through mutual friends a little over a year ago, told TODAY Parents. "My first thoughts were to get his pants back up."

"I couldn’t believe that Owen chose that moment to do that," said Anter. "I just started laughing."

The couple plans to wed this time next year — and hopefully Owen will go potty before the ceremony.