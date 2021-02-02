Victoria and David Beckham's daughter wrote her parents the sweetest bedtime notes

Victoria and David Beckham's daughter seems to be a total sweetheart.

Harper Beckham, 9, found a nice way to send an extra dose of love to her parents this week, and her proud mom just showed off her thoughtful gesture on social media.

On Monday night, the fashion designer and the retired soccer star found a nice surprise from their daughter when they went to bed: two handwritten notes. The 9-year-old apparently wanted to remind her parents just how much they mean to her and penned a personalized letter for each of them. So sweet, right?

The former Spice Girls member posted photos of the notes to her Instagram story and the 9-year-old's words are so adorable.

"Dear mummy, I love you so much and you are my best friend ever," Harper's note to her mother read. "I love when we always do our makeup together you are my heart and I love you xoxo Sleep well sweet dreams xoxo Love Harper."

In the caption of the photo, Beckham wrote "Kisses from Harper."

Harper's note to her mother. victoriabeckham/Instagram

The 9-year-old wrote her father's note on a yellow piece of paper and she also cut out two green paper hearts for the 45-year-old.

"Dear daddy, I hope you have a great sleep and the best dreams," she wrote. "You worked so hard at work today and I am so proud of you xoxo I love you so much Sleep well xoxoxoxo."

Beckham captioned the post with the phrase "Someone loves daddy very much."

The 9-year-old penned this adorable note for her dad. victoriabeckham/Instagram

In addition to Harper, the Beckhams also have three sons: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo James, 18, and Cruz, 15.

The 9-year-old is the only daughter in the family and appears to love all things girly, just like her mother. She has joined her father and brothers at Beckham's fashion week shows for several years now.

In 2018, Harper even got a haircut that looked pretty identical to her mother's signature "posh bob."

A great sense of style and a kind heart? Looks like the Beckhams are doing a great job of raising their daughter!