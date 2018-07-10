Victoria and David Beckham celebrate daughter Harper's 7th birthday

share tweet pin email

Victoria and David Beckham helped their "little princess" Harper celebrate her 7th birthday on Tuesday — and luckily for fans, they shared plenty of pics of the festivities.

"Happy Birthday Harper Seven!!! X Special day with family and friends to celebrate. We love u baby girl!," Victoria, 44, captioned a photo of little Harper holding a big heart-shaped balloon. The birthday girl has clearly had a few visits from the tooth fairy recently. Look at that adorable gap-toothed smile!

"Can’t believe our baby is 7 today!!! Time goes so quickly," Mom wrote next to another shot of her youngest child smiling happily beside her fabulous birthday cake. Is that a unicorn? A pegasus? Looks to be a scrumptiously over-the-top combo of both magical creatures. And why not?

The fashion mogul and Spice Girl also shared a selfie with Harper, letting her know in the caption how much the whole family, including big brothers Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13, adore her.

She even packed her Instagram stories with more fun pics and videos from Harper's amazing birthday bash.

Harper's dad, David, 43, shared a sweet shot with his "special, special little girl." "What can I say about my little princess other than she is perfect in every possible way," he captioned it, adding that his daughter "Makes me smile every single day."

David, too, packed his Instagram Stories with birthday pics, including a cute one of him and Harper sticking their tongues out.

Big brother Romeo also paid tribute to his little sister, sharing a happy photo of the pair together. "I can’t believe you are 7 now Harper!! Such a big girl. We all love u so so much. I couldn’t ask for a better sister!!" he gushed.

Here's wishing Harper the best birthday ever!