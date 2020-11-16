Victoria Beckham says husband David was family chef in quarantine: 'Very blessed'

Victoria Beckham may be a glamorous designer and businesswoman, but she’s been spending a lot of time in her home, just like everyone else.

The former Spice Girl, 46, explained on the 4th Hour of TODAY Monday that Britain has gone into a second lockdown because of the coronavirus. Still, she has managed to find a silver lining.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“But I have to say, the first lockdown, as much as it was a lot of change and there were obviously challenges that came with that, it was lovely to spend quality time at home with David and the children,” Beckham told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“David was the designated chef. I did the cleaning. And we all mucked in, and it was just great to spend a lot of quality time together. So, I felt very blessed.”

The Beckhams are parents to four children, sons Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and daughter Harper, 9, whom Beckham said excelled at learning from home.

“The kids were really, really good. Harper was a superstar through the whole of the lockdown. Her school insisted that the girls wear their school uniforms, so every morning she got up, as she would normally. She put on her school uniform, and she got on her Zoom lessons, and she was a superstar,” she said.

“And the boys did a good job, as well, so it was lovely to spend that quality family together because we spend so much time traveling," she added.

Beckham also gabbed about the photo she shared of her and her husband earlier this month when they visited London's Royal Hospital Chelsea to commemorate British Remembrance Sunday, which features David Beckham wearing boots that sent Instagram users into overdrive.

“So this picture, I didn’t realize I was supposed to actually cut the picture off at the knee," she joked.

"To be completely honest, ladies, we’re lucky that he has any pants on at all because I think most of the time when we’re at home on our Zooms, most of the time we look like we’re fully dressed, but we’re either in our pajamas or maybe even underwear. So, we’re lucky it was just the boots that we were talking about.”

The former soccer star vowed to get revenge on his wife, but she said he hasn’t taken any action yet. She has no regrets about the outcry after the photo came out because it provided an amusing distraction.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, to have fun and be happy, and what better way to have fun than poke fun at your husband? I mean, he’s just so perfect. Why not?”

Victoria and David are no strangers to teasing each other on social media, either. Earlier this year, son Cruz posted a photo which featured a photo of Victoria smiling.

"How white are mums @victoriabeckham teeth ? it’s Ross from friends,” David wrote in the comments, alluding to David Schwimmer's character's bright smile in a famous "Friends" episode.