Victoria Beckham shares adorable father-daughter pic of David and Harper

Daddy's little girl!

Victoria Beckham is sharing more cute pics of the Beckham brood — this time an adorable shot of her hubby, David Beckham, and their 6-year-old daughter, Harper.

Harper loves her daddy 💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 2, 2018 at 11:56pm PDT

In the photo, the soccer star smiles sweetly as he hugs his little girl, who's wearing her gingham dress school uniform with her hair done up in darling braided buns. "Harper loves her daddy," Victoria, 44, captioned it.

It's just the latest pic the Spice Girl and mom of four has shared of her family.

Last week, Victoria attended a charity ball for the Elton John AIDS Foundation with oldest son Brooklyn, 19, as her date. Just before the gala event, she shared a photo of herself helping dapper Brooklyn with his tie.

In early June, Mom shared a sweet video of Harper holding her hand as they skipped their way to Harper's school.

By day's end, she shared an even more fun pic of Harper strolling home wearing a David Beckham mask.

"Look who we found walking to school today!" Victoria playfully captioned the wacky pic.

Here's hoping we see more great pics of the Beckhams soon!