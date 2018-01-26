Actress Vanessa Marcil reveals she suffered her 7th miscarriage

share tweet pin email

Actress Vanessa Marcil’s team delivered heartbreaking news on Thursday that the 49-year-old suffered her seventh miscarriage.

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” said a statement posted on Marcil’s Instagram account on Thursday. The post was accompanied with a photo of Marcil and her partner, whom she calls "MC" on social media, kissing on the beach. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”

Marcil, who was in "Las Vegas," "General Hospital"and "90210," announced back in November that she was pregnant after going through six miscarriages.

“It’s baby time,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM. #MadHappy.”

She has a 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her ex-boyfriend, actor Brian Austin Green. Green is married to actress Megan Fox.

Marcil’s fans reacted to the devastating news by offerering their support on Instagram and sharing their own stories with the actress.

"Oh my heart. So incredible sorry for your loss. I lost my angel at 18 weeks in October," wrote one person. "You’re pain is felt and we are here for you."