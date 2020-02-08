Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet video of her youngest daughter, 7-month-old Capri Bryant, on Instagram Saturday morning.

In the video, Capri is practicing standing up with the help of her aunt while Bryant films the special moment. Bryant cheers on her daughter, encouraging her to keep trying again to stand.

"My Koko Bean," the 37-year-old wrote in the caption of the sweet video before pointing out that her daughter looked like someone else very important. "She looks just like my Gigi. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months"

Fans agreed with Bryant on her observation that her youngest daughter bears a striking resemblance to Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter that was killed in a helicopter crash with eight others on January 26. Fans also shared an overwhelming amount of love for the family in the comments section.

"She looks soooo much like GIgi!" one person wrote on the post.

Another fan added, "Sweeet baby is a mini GiGi! Cutie pie."

Commenters also made note of someone else that baby Capri reminded them of: her father, Kobe Bryant, who was also killed in the crash almost two weeks ago.

"I can see Kobe in the baby," one fan wrote.

Bryant shared a heartbreaking post honoring Gianna on Wednesday. She posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram from a memorial and jersey retirement ceremony at Gianna's school.

"My Gianna. God I miss you," she started the caption. "I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would’ve been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1. #2 #Mambacita#GigiBryant ❤️"

The public memorial for Kobe and Gianna will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in honor of their official numbers, 2 and 24.