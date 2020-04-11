Vanessa Bryant shares sweet Easter video of daughters Bianka and Capri

Vanessa Bryant is creating some sweet Easter memories with her daughters!

The 37-year-old mom shared an adorable video on Instagram of her two youngest daughters, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months, smashing open a decorative egg. In the video, Bianka uses a mallet to break a hole through the large, festive egg with the help of her mom to unveil plenty of chocolate as a sweet pre-holiday surprise.

“Easter Treats!🐰🥚” Bryant captioned the video. “Bianka & Capri 💕Thank you @jeffleatham.”

Bianka and Capri were even enjoying the pre-Easter activity before they found out there was a sweet treat waiting for them inside. While Bianka was doing most of the hard work, Capri can be seen watching from afar, excited to see what was yet to come.

Fans were quick to comment on how cute the video was, sharing their celebratory wishes for the Bryant family ahead of the holiday.

“Adorable!” Leyla Milani-Khoshbin, a model and TV host, commented. “Love their smiles.”

Another commenter wrote, “Bianka trying to say chocolate in Spanish (is) the cutest thing ever."

"Sending love to you V and those beautiful babies," WNBA two-time championship winner Lisa Leslie wrote, following by a series of hearts.

Bryant hasn't been actively sharing snaps of her family on Instagram, keeping her life fairly private since the untimely death of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The former NBA star was recently posthumously elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame just two months after his tragic passing.

"We're incredibly proud of him."



Vanessa and Natalia Bryant joined Rece Davis after Kobe's induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/HX31pyvgPe — ESPN (@espn) April 4, 2020

She spoke to ESPN after her late husband's election was announced, sharing her gratitude alongside her 17-year-old daughter, Natalia.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor and we are extremely proud of him," Bryant told ESPN.

She continued, adding, "Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate, but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career and every accomplishment that he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here.'

"We are incredibly proud of him and there's some solace in knowing that he was probably going to be a part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class," she said.