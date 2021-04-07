Vanessa Bryant sees her late husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, in their 21-month-old daughter, Capri.

She also catches glimpses of Capri’s sister, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died in the tragic January 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe and seven others.

“It’s the KOBE stare for me~ Capri Kobe,” Vanessa wrote in an Instagram on Tuesday. “Daddy and Gigi’s twin.”

In the photo, Capri appears to be deep in thought as she gazes off into the distance.

“Gigi’s entire face. She’s so beautiful,” one commenter wrote.

Added another, “She truly got Kobe’s eyes 100%.”

Earlier this year, Vanessa shared an adorable Instagram video of Capri trudging around in snow boots. In the caption, Vanessa remarked on Capri’s likeness to Kobe and Gigi and noted that the toddler “walks just like Kobe and Gigi too.”

Vanessa is also mom to 18-year-old Natalia and 4-year-old Bianka.

Last week, Natalia accepted an offer to attend her dream school, the University of Southern California.

"Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani!” Vanessa gushed on Instagram. "I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!"

To commemorate the milestone, Vanessa gifted Natalia with a custom pair of Kobe Bryant signature Nikes in USC colors, cardinal and gold

"Every step of the way," Vanessa wrote.

