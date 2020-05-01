Vanessa Bryant remembers daughter Gianna on her 14th birthday

Vanessa Bryant shared a touching remembrance of her "sweet baby girl" Gianna on her 14th birthday Friday.

Bryant posted a photo of a beaming Gianna on Instagram in her latest heartbreaking tribute to the daughter she lost along with husband Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in January.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,'' she wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Bryant also asked people to wear red Friday and commit an act of kindness in Gianna's memory.

"Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life," she wrote on Instagram. "To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness. Please use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay."

Bryant has been posting regular touching tributes to her beloved "Gigi" since she was one of nine people who died in the crash on the way to a basketball tournament at an academy created by Kobe Bryant.

She wrote on Instagram in February that she wishes she could've outlived her daughter.

"I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years,” Bryant said. “Wish it would’ve been until my last breath."

The family also had a bittersweet moment last month when Gianna and two of her basketball teammates who also died in the crash, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were posthumously selected in the WNBA draft.

Artists and Los Angeles Lakers fans have also paid tribute to the bond between Gianna and her father, which only grew after he retired from the NBA and became her basketball coach.

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartbreaking video of the two on Instagram in March that shows Kobe talking about what it was like to coach Gianna.

"She started enjoying it and loving it, and now she plays every day," Bryant says in the video. "So it’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process."