Vanessa Bryant posts new, heartbreaking tribute to daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the passengers in a helicopter that crashed last month, killing all nine people on board.
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at a Lakers game on Dec. 29, 2019.Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

By Samantha Kubota

Vanessa Bryant posted another heartbreaking tribute to her late daughter Gianna on Wednesday, writing she wished Gianna had outlived her.

“I’ve been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years,” Bryant said. “Wish it would’ve been until my last breath.”

Earlier in the day, Bryant wrote another tribute to her late husband and NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, remembering him as her “best friend.”

Gianna, Kobe, and seven others died when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

Bryant has shared several tributes to Kobe and Gianna since their deaths. On Feb. 1, she posted an illustration of her daughter as a Los Angeles Laker wearing her dad’s No. 24 jersey.

In her first post after the crash, Bryant wrote that she couldn't imagine life without Gianna and Kobe, but took "comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved."

She echoed those sentiments in her post on Wednesday, writing a note to her late daughter.

"Mommy loves you to the moon and back," she wrote.

