Vanessa Bryant launches clothing line in honor of late daughter Gianna

Today would have been Gianna Bryant's 15th birthday. Last January, the daughter of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, died alongside her father and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Now, just over fifteen months since the crash, Vanessa Bryant, is working to further her husband and daughter's legacies with her sports foundation, Mamba and Mambacita, that aims to empower young girls who are athletes.

A new Mamba and Mambacita apparel line in honor of Gianna and Kobe Bryant is being launched Saturday, and the 38-year-old philanthropist shared some sweet family photos with the announcement.

In one photo, the mother poses with her oldest daughter Natalia, 18, with both looking strong and resilient in matching black-and-white tie-dyed sweatsuits. Mambacita is written across the front of the outfits in bold red lettering, and a no. 2, in honor of Gianna's basketball jersey number, is printed inside a red heart drawing on the front of each suit's left pant leg as well.

In another photo also shared on Instagram, 4-year-old Bianka Bryant is captured mid-jump. She's also sporting an adorable smile reminiscent of her late dad's big grin. Her sweatsuit is white with a lavender tie-dye print and pink Mambacita lettering.

The Bryant family gathered together for one special group photo as well, that included toddler Capri, who turns 2 in June.

All the proceeds from sales of the Mambacita apparel will be donated to Mamba and Mambacita.

Bryant credits her late husband and daughter for giving her the strength to do all the work she is doing nowadays. "I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going," she told People magazine back in March. "They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways."

On Saturday, Bryant also shared a sweet throwback image with Gianna, who she referred to as a princess, to celebrate the occasion of her quinceanera.

"I love you! I miss you everyday! I wish you were here with us," she wrote in a caption. "There are no words to express how much I miss you. I love you Mamacita!"