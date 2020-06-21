Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe while celebrating youngest daughter Capri's 1st birthday

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri's first birthday with an emotional tribute on Instagram Saturday, almost five months after her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

To kick off the celebration, the mom of four, 38, posted a professional photo of herself, her late husband and baby Capri, writing, "Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!"

In the caption, she referenced her other two daughters, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3, who also joined the festivities.

Vanessa Bryant celebrated her youngest daughter Capri's first birthday with the help of her other daughters, Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant," she added. "We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

Other sweet moments from the day included a candid snapshot of the Bryant family in matching pink outfits and Capri riding around in a new toy car, which Vanessa Bryant joked reminded her of her husband.

"Koko Bean driving like her daddy- leaning to the side," she captioned the clip.

Capri Bryant drives the toy car she received for her first birthday, almost five months after the deaths of her father, Kobe Bryant, and sister Gigi.

Bryant also shared a delicious-looking photo of Capri's cake, which she explained was part of a long-standing family tradition.

"Natalia had the original Disneyland castle, Gianna had the Walt Disney World Castle, Bianka had Disney Paris and Capri has the Tokyo Disney Castle cake," she wrote. "We love you Koko-Bean!"

Capri Bryant sits in front of her Disney castle cake on her first birthday.

In the months since the late January deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who was 13 at the time, the family has persevered through several major milestones.

On Easter, Vanessa Bryant shared some adorable photos of her girls dressed up for the holiday and an all-too-relatable video of Bianka and Capri getting excited for Easter candy.

And May 1, she remembered Gianna, who also went by Gigi and would've turned 14 that day.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna,'' Bryant wrote. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

Vanessa also asked her fans to wear red, Gigi's favorite color, and complete an act of kindness that day as a way to honor her daughter.