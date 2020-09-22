'Vanderpump Rules' stars Jax Taylor Brittany Cartwright expecting 1st child together

Brittany Cartwright won’t be ordering a martini at SUR anytime soon! She just announced she’s expecting her first child with husband Jax Taylor. The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Monday evening.

"Mom & Dad. The love of our lives is coming soon," Cartwright posted. Taylor shared the same pictures, writing “Sooooo,........I am gonna be Dad.."

This is their first child together and a long time coming; the “Vanderpump Rules” stars told E! News they were “hoping to get a quarantine baby out of this,” back in April.

Cartwright told People she has been fighting morning sickness but is “already so in love” with her unborn child, due April 2021.

"We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" she told People. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."

Cartwright told the outlet she is 11 weeks into her pregnancy. Taylor said he hopes to take after his own dad when it comes to parenting.

"I am really excited to be a father, my dad was my hero. He passed three years ago and I can honestly say my parents gave me the best childhood a kid could ask for. I can't wait to go to games, dance recitals, and school functions," he told People. "My dad was always there for me in every way, so I am just gonna follow his playbook, say a few prayers and hopefully God willing, everything will fall into place like it did for me."

Taylor and Cartwright are just one of three “Vanderpump Rules” couples currently expecting. Lala Kent and Randall Emmett recently announced they’re having a daughter, while former cast member Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clarke are also expecting.

Bravo announced in June that Schroeder and another cast member, Kristen Doute, had been fired after the network learned they had called the police on co-star Faith Stowers for a crime she didn't commit.