Utah mom reunited with priceless necklace containing late son's ashes

Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh felt like she was reliving her newborn son’s death all over again when she lost a necklace containing his ashes.

The Utah-based mother of eight and her husband, Jon Knabenschuh, were getting ready for bed on Jan. 8 when she realized it was missing.

“Jon went to look for the necklace in the car, but it was dark and he couldn’t find it," Nance Knabenschuh, 44, told TODAY Parents. “I was frantic, but I thought it would turn up the next day. When it didn't, that’s when the panic really set in.”

Nance Knabenschuh, who had spent the afternoon touring open houses, frantically texted the realtors. She also posted a desperate plea for help on Facebook with a photo of Quinn and the jewelry.

“It breaks my heart knowing I lost this and would appreciate anyone that would be willing to share this in hopes that I can get it back,” Nance Knabenschuh wrote in the now-viral post. “It would be of no value to anyone else, but to me it is beyond priceless.”

After eight agonizing days, Nance Knabenschuh received a text from one of the brokers. The necklace had been found.

Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh's son Quinn died in April 2017. Courtesy of Cheryl Nance Knabenschuh

“I burst into tears,” Nance Knabenschuh revealed. “I was so emotional. She had a meeting to go to, and I was like, ‘I can’t wait that long.’ So, she left it at a location for me to pick up.”

Nance Knabenschuh has worn the piece every day since Quinn, who was born with Osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare genetic disorder, died in April 2018.

“I know he’s with me every day, regardless of the necklace,” Nance Knabenschuh told TODAY Parents. “But I like having a piece of him close to my heart.”