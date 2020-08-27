After some parents called for “No Mask Monday” to protest mandatory masks at schools in Enterprise, Utah, cheerleader Dallee Cobb decided to stand up and speak out.

At last Friday's football game, the senior gave a rousing speech flanked by fellow students where she implored those in the stands to do this "small, simple and selfless act" to ensure school can resume.

“We saw with the Class of 2020 how fast things we love can be taken away from us,” she said. “We, of all people, should know that wearing a mask is not fun. Neither is wearing a seatbelt, or a life jacket, or pads for football, but we do all these things so that we have a future.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak.

“We ask that you put your mask on so that we can get our game on,” she added. "I personally hate wearing this stupid thing, but you can bet I am doing whatever I can to be able to be here with my teammates and doing the things that I love."

Video footage of Dallee's speech, posted by her dad Mike Cobb, has been viewed more than 10,000 times on Facebook.

Her speech came in response to social media posts circulating last week. One post reportedly said, “Everyone commit to No Mask Monday! Do NOT send your kids to school with a mask. They cannot suspend the whole student body!”

Enterprise High Principal Calvin Holt told KSL-TV, “Everybody’s got their own opinions, obviously. It’s a really emotionally charged issue.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Dallee's dad said he was proud of his daughter and others who protested the protest.

“I’m just proud that they were able to have the nerve to stand for what they believe in,” he told KSL-TV. “Regardless what my opinions are or anybody else in the community, I’m proud that they made a stand and they’re standing by it.”

On Monday, students showed up to school properly masked, proving Dallee's sentiments were not taken lightly.

“It shows a lot of promise in the future. We’ve got great kids at Enterprise High School,” Holt said. “We’re just happy to be back in school and we’ll do anything we can to stay here.”