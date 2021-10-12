Usher and his girlfriend welcome a baby boy with a regal name

Congratulations to Usher.

The singer and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond on September 29.

Usher announced the news on Instagram Tuesday with an adorable black-and-white photo of “the newest addition to the Raymond Crew.” In the caption, he noted that Sire arrived weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Sire joins 12-month-old sister Sovereign Bo. Usher is also dad to sons Naviyd, 12, and Usher V, the Grammy winner’s sons from his marriage to Tameka Foster.

Sire is a form of address for reigning kings in Europe and goes well with the name Sovereign.

“Sovereign… is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler,” Usher told "Extra" earlier this year. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.’”

Usher and his girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, posed for a photo in May. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The little girl made her TV debut during a virtual appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in November 2020.

“She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn’t even look real,” DeGeneres gushed, to which Usher quipped, “You believe that until you have to change her diaper!”

Goicoechea debuted her baby bump in May on the red carpet at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which Usher hosted. After the event she posted a photo of Usher cradling her stomach and wrote "another one."

That same month, Usher told "Entertainment Tonight" that Sovereign was "the silver lining" for his family during the pandemic.

"There's been a lot of loss," he said. "So [we're] really happy to just be celebrating life."