Usain Bolt reveals baby daughter's name (hint: it involves 'lightning')

Usain Bolt just revealed the name of his baby daughter — and it's perfect for the child of a former Olympic sprinter.

The eight-time gold medalist — who's been called the fastest man alive — shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, Tuesday on Instagram featuring precious pics of the couple's adorable baby girl, who was born in May.

In his caption, Bolt revealed the newborn's name: Olympia Lightning Bolt.

"Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt," wrote the gold medalist, 33, "I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family."

Usain Bolt at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships in London in 2017 Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Bennett shared additional photos of their daughter on her Instagram page, calling her "my gift."

Little Olympia shares her majestic name with the first child of another Olympic champion, Serena Williams, who named her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017.

Usain Bolt announced in January that he and Bennett were expecting when he shared a glamorous shot of the mom-to-be showing off her baby bump on Instagram.

The Jamaican-born runner gushed in his caption, "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE."