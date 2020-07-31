'This Is Us' star Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel welcome their 1st child

This is some good news.

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan, 40, announced Thursday that he and his wife, Rachel, have welcomed their first child.

“HE HAS ARRIVED! 8lbs of beautiful baby boy. Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life,” Sullivan captioned a photo of the baby’s feet on Instagram.

“It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman. She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted.”

The couple named the baby boy Bear Maxwell Sullivan, according to People.

"(Bear) and Rachel are both very healthy and recovering well and are resting," Sullivan told the magazine.

The new parents also employed some creativity when sharing the moniker with their loved ones during the pandemic.

"As far as the name announcement goes, we designed a puzzle to send to our family members as a fun way to announce his name and to keep us all connected during quarantine — kind of a group activity to reach across the land," Sullivan said. "It's both information and something to do. And the reveal of our first son's name."

Sullivan's Instagram post was met with cheers from others.

"So precious congratulations," Melanie Liburd, who played Kevin's love interest in season 3 of "This Is Us," wrote.

"Congratulations! @therealrachelsullivan has always been an inspiration and so have you, @sullivangrams. So much love to all THREE of you! Call me when youre ready for a babysitter," Jennifer Garner wrote.

Sullivan's "This Is Us" co-star Chrissy Metz commented: "You are the real MVP, @therealrachelsullivan! Congratulations again and again to all three of you! 😍Also, I can’t handle the little feet❤️"

Having some fun is nothing new for the Emmy-nominated actor. When he announced the couple was expecting back in January, he included a series of phallic-shaped photos to reveal they would be having a boy.