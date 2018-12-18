Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It’s definitely not the most wonderful time of the year for the UPS Store.

The store created a whirlwind of controversy Sunday and showed what many feel is a serious lack of Christmas spirit after it posted a tweet — which it deleted Monday — that said, "If your child addresses a letter to the North Pole, you can leave it with us. We do shredding."

The Twittersphere reacted to the biting comment quicker than the time it takes Santa to polish off a plate of cookies after he zips down the chimney, with plenty of users calling out the UPS Store.

The UPS Store has not issued a formal statement in response to the backlash, but a spokesperson did tell TODAY the tweet was meant to be funny and that about a year ago it elected to change its presence on social media by trying to be humorous in an attempt to appeal to a younger demographic.

That may explain why the UPS Store wrote another cheeky tweet — which has also been taken down — saying it kept all kids’ information in a spreadsheet.

The UPS Store also said it had no intention of angering people with the tweets.

While some stores are franchised, this particular Twitter account is for the company’s headquarters, which partners with a social media agency to run it.