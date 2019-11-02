When Britney Tankersley's son, Myles, told her about a last-minute plan to match with a classmate for his school's "Twin Day," her first reaction was annoyance. It was 8:00 p.m., she had no idea who the classmate was or how to contact his mother and she didn't have matching clothes for the two boys.

After an hour, she was able to track down the classmate's mother and went to Walmart near their town in Alabama to buy two "Future Leader" button-downs, which she described as "the only decent shirts left" in their sizes.

"He went on and on about how they looked exactly the same," Tankersley told TODAY. "'We both have brown eyes, we both have dark hair,' and he was just adamant ... so I head to Walmart and I'm like, irritated. I'm like, this is too late. I'm too old for this."

When Tankersley sent her son off to kindergarten that morning, she asked his teacher if she'd be able to take a photo of Myles and his twin, who she was still unfamiliar with. Myles continued to insist that the two were identical, and she wanted to see the resemblance for herself.

The photo that the teacher sent over brought her to tears.

"I was basically crying because it was so sweet," Tankersley said. "Obviously, I know that they don't look alike at all. But he didn't see that, you know? I expect to get a picture of another white child with light skin and brown hair, whatever, but I didn't get that at all. And I said 'That is the sweetest thing in the whole world.'"

Tankersley shared the photo on her personal Facebook page, where it quickly went viral. As of Saturday afternoon, it has been shared 200,000 times.

"It's so crazy," she said. "My objective is never to be in the spotlight, but I think the message is more important than how much it exploded."

Myles and Tanner are now "the best of buddies," according to Tankersley. The pair live just a few minutes away from each other, and the families have been able to spend time together since the Twin Day.

"All the teachers at school are so excited," added Tankersley. "There's always a lot of kids that dress up that don't look alike, but this was unique. I was kind of put in my place because I was expecting to see something totally different, and that's not what it was at all."