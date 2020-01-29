Twin sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant: 'We are both shocked'

Just add it to the list of things these two have in common!

Former pro wrestlers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, aka the Bella Twins, just announced they are both pregnant — and their due dates are only a week-and-a-half apart.

The twins, both 36, revealed the news in a People exclusive, saying they are both amazed and thrilled to be going through pregnancy at the same time.

Brie and Nikki Bella will no doubt be there for each other throughout their pregnancies. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

Brie Bella married Daniel Bryan in 2014. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Brie already has a 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, with her husband, pro wrestler Daniel Bryan.

Meanwhile, this will be the first child for Nikki, who is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, her former pro partner from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev announced their engagement earlier this month. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Nikki said she’s already been getting plenty of parenting tips from her sister.

“Any questions I have, I just ask her,” she said in a People video. “Brie gives me really good advice on what to do.”

The twins, who star in the E! reality series “Total Bellas,” said they are even experiencing similar pregnancy symptoms.

These two have always been in sync! Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it’s crazy because I’m not going out and partying,” Nikki told People.

But she added that she is over the moon to be expecting her first child.

“Even though I feel really sick, like, can’t believe I’m going to be a mom soon,” she said. “I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world. That’s amazing!”

And with their due dates so close together, no doubt their children will share a close bond growing up.

“Someone told us today, ‘Wow, you guys are only a week and a half apart, it’s like you guys are having twins, it’s just the twins decided to grow in different wombs,’” Brie said.

Congratulations to both moms-to-be!