Watch exclusive clips, trailer from 'Trolls World Tour'

See Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake talk about the "Trolls" sequel, and find out how to stream it at home.

By Rebecca Dube

Remember going to movie theaters? Yeah, me neither.

Hopefully our kids will get to experience that thrill again, but in the meantime Universal Pictures is releasing "Trolls World Tour," the sequel to the popular "Trolls" movie, on streaming services as well as in theaters on April 10. Disclosure: Universal Pictures shares the same parent company with TODAY.

Watch the trailer and two exclusive clips below. While you're inspired, check out our Trolls-themed TODAY Parenting Team challenge: We want to know about what music means to your family. For every story shared, Universal Pictures will donate $5 to Little Kids Rock, a charity that supports music education in schools.

"Trolls: World Tour" finds Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) setting off on a quest that involves uniting different tribes of trolls, each of which is loyal to a certain genre of music. Other voice talent includes Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Clarkson, Rachel Bloom, James Corden, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kenan Thompson and Jamie Dornan.

Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick talk about ‘Trolls World Tour’

April 2, 202002:38

Trailer:

