See how the TODAY anchors — and their babies! — got into the Christmas spirit

Christmas is just three weeks away, so it's time to trim the tree and get ready to make new memories around it.

But to do that, first you've got to get a tree!

That's how our anchors and their families spent the weekend, and we have the videos and pics to prove it.

On Monday's show, Savannah Guthrie offered a look at her 3-year-old daughter, Vale, enjoying their brand-new tree.

"She loves the tree so much she literally ran over and hugged it," Savannah said after sharing a brief clip of that cute moment.

A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

The anchor also posted a couple of close-ups of her family's tree on Instagram that highlight the glittering ornaments hanging from the branches.

We get the excitement, Vale — it's looks fantastic!

Al Roker and his son ventured into the forest to cut down their own Christmas tree, and the one they picked put up a fight!

Nick and I cutting down this yearâs #Christmastree in #columbiacounty #ny A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

For Hoda Kotb and her partner Joel Schiffman, this Christmas is extra special since it's the very first one for their bundle of joy, Haley Joy.

A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Hoda shared several sweet family photos to mark the occasion, including a smile-filled group shot, a glimpse at their tree-picking process and even a peek at Haley Joy as she looked on at the tree in wonder. (Be sure to click or swipe through the posts to see all the photos.)

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian Fichera also have a wee one to celebrate the holiday with, but this won't be baby Calvin's first Christmas. The little guy was born just a week before the big day last year.

But this is his first real tree.

Like the rest of the world, we got our Christmas tree today! Calvin's first real one...next year we'll show him that they grow at farms, not sidewalks #sidewalktree #wellfinishdecoratingtomorrow #christmasinnyc A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

The trio picked out the perfect greenery together in the city.

"Like the rest of the world, we got our Christmas tree today!" Dylan wrote alongside a collection of pics Sunday. "Calvin's first real one...next year we'll show him that they grow at farms, not sidewalks."

As for Carson Daly, rather than giving sneak peek at his tree, he presented something far more personal as he prepares for Christmas — a treasured collection of ornaments.

Sooo thankful mom gave us this box of special family ornaments. Christmas was it for her & these memories are huge this yr. #TreeIsUp A post shared by Carson Daly (@carsondaly) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:58am PST

"Sooo thankful mom gave us this box of special family ornaments," he wrote alongside the photo.

Carson's beloved mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away in September.

"Christmas was it for her & these memories are huge this yr," he added.

Here's to creating more special Christmas memories soon!