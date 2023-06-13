Who are Treat Williams’ 2 kids? The late actor felt ‘blessed’ to be dad to Gil and Ellie

Treat Williams flexed his parenting muscles on many occasions throughout his career as an actor, and it's a role he also cherished in real life.

The star, who died at the age of 71 this week in a motorcycle accident, was a proud dad and leaves behind two adult children.

The industry veteran, who is well known for his roles in "Everwood" and "Hair," married Pam Van Sant in 1988. Four years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Gill Williams. In 1998, they had their second child, a daughter named Elinor Williams.

Treat Williams and his children, Gil Williams and Ellie Williams, in 2012. Bobby Bank / WireImage

Read on to learn more about the children the late actor leaves behind.

Gill Williams

Gill Williams with his parents in 2019. Lars Niki / Getty Images

Gill Williams, now 31, graduated from New York University in 2015 and his dad shared a family photo on Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

Williams' eldest seems to be drawn toward acting as well, with several acting credits on IMdB, mostly from 2015 and 2016. In 2015, the father-son duo worked together.

“Acting with my son Gill today. Life is perfect,” Williams shared on Twitter at the time.

Art and music are two of Gill Williams’ other passions, and he has shared his songs and artwork on Instagram in the past.

Gill Williams has been mostly inactive on Instagram the past few years but did make an appearance on his father's account in December 2022 when Treat Williams wished his son a happy birthday.

"I'm so proud of you," he wrote at the time.

Elinor Williams

Treat Williams lovingly referred to his daughter Elinor Williams as "Ellie" and regularly posted tributes to her on social media. One week before his death, he shared a photo of the 24-year-old and captioned it, "I miss you daughter."

Earlier this year, the star posted another photo of his daughter and captioned the post, "Happy Women’s day to my beautiful Ellie."

The University of Vermont graduate has a few film credits on IMDB as an actor and cinematographer. She recently enjoyed a father-daughter trip to Universal Studios Hollywood and shared several photos from the adventure on her Instagram page.

"Daddio and I went to the Wizarding World," she captioned the post.

While growing up, Ellie Williams had the opportunity to visit her father at work. Williams shared a photo of her on the "Chicago Fire" set in 2015. "My daughter Ellie was on set all day. You think she would be bored," he captioned the post.

What Treat Williams has said about parenthood

Treat Williams constantly spoke about his kids. In May, he celebrated Mother's Day by thanking his wife for bringing their children into the world.

"Thank you Pam for raising these wonderful humans into the great people they are today. Happy Mother’s Day," he captioned the post.

In 2020, the actor told Southern Living about a holiday family tradition he had always cherished: cutting down a Christmas tree with his kids.

“We go to a little, wonderful, vegetable market stand,” he said and added that his daughter would pick out the tree before he and his son put it up.

“All the decorations come out into the living room, bottle of wine gets set down on the table and we always put on the exact same album. It’s Frank Sinatra’s Jolly Christmas,” he said.

The same year, Treat Williams spoke to Smashing Interviews Magazine about all the family time he experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My daughter is up at UVM, and my son’s living with us,” he said. “I think being on an old farm with land and able to get out and about every day makes it a lot easier than my friends in New York City. So I feel very blessed that we’re in an environment that I love.”