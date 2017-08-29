As Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast early Saturday morning, Baby Kataleya Rose wasn't going to let a historic storm wash out her big debut.
But she didn't exactly make it easy.
Isabel Pena gave birth to her daughter in her Corpus Christi home before EMS could navigate through flooded roads to reach her. With the electricity knocked out because of the storm and windows rattling from the wind, her sister-in-law Jennifer helped deliver the 6-pound, 9-ounce baby in the dark at 3:20 a.m.
"The only light we had in our homes were from our phones," Pena told TODAY.com. "My sister-in-law was terrified, I’m not going to lie. I just kept telling her that the baby was coming, and she was telling me, 'Don’t push! Don’t push!'
"But I couldn’t help it. She saw the head coming out. She just grabbed the closest blanket and caught the baby. I tell her every day (since), if she wasn’t there, I don't know what I would have done."
Pena's husband, Lee, missed out on that drama as he stood outside trying to flag down the ambulance driver who couldn't find the house on the darkened street.
It may sound like a scene out of a movie, but the birth didn't exactly go according to script. There was a scare as Kataleya didn't breathe for her first two minutes.
"That was so scary, but the EMS got there in seconds," recalled Pena. "I yelled, 'Don’t worry about me, worry about her.'
"When I heard her crying, I knew it was okay."
The family was taken by ambulance to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-South, with the vehicle forced to drive slowly as it was buffeted side to side by the wind and the rain.
Kataleya and her mother were discharged the following afternoon.
"We’re going to explain it all to her when she gets older," said Pena. "But she’s probably going to think we’re crazy and we’re making it up."
Local Heroes Rise Up in Wake of HarveyPlay Video - 1:11
Local Heroes Rise Up in Wake of HarveyPlay Video - 1:11
More video
Thousands Take Shelter From Harvey in Houston
Harvey: Veteran Houston Police Officer Among the Dead
President Trump Praises Workers at Texas' Emergency Operations Center
Joel Osteen Opens Megachurch to Flood Victims After Criticism
At least four babies were born as Harvey made landfall in the coastal Texas city Friday night, The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported — one of them named after the storm.
Mother Irma Rodriguez had not decided on a name when she went into labor at the Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional, but took a nurse's suggestion of Harvey, according to a hospital rep.
Baby Harvey Rodriguez arrived at 7:55 p.m. that night, weighing in at 7 pounds.