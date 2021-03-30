See the sweet things Tracy Morgan has to say about being a girl dad

Comedian Tracy Morgan doesn’t joke when it comes to his 7-year-old daughter, Maven.

“I’m a girl daddy,” Morgan, 52, declared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I’m wrapped around her little finger, and she knows it. She's a good little girl with empathy and that’s my lifeline right there.”

Morgan, who shares Maven with his estranged wife, Megan Wollover, has already thought about how he’ll handle future boyfriends.

“When she comes in, and asks that question, ‘Daddy, how do I know if he’s the one?’ I’m gonna say to her, ‘Does he love you like I love you?’ No? Then he’s not the one,’” Morgan told guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss

The “30 Rock” actor then added, “You got to love her like I love her."

Morgan, who is also dad to sons, Tracy Jr., 29, Malcolm, 33, and Gitrid, 35, from his previous marriage, admitted that his New Jersey mansion was a nice place to spend quarantine. For one thing, the family never ran out of things to do.

“Down in the basement I got a bowling alley.. ‘Morgan’s Lanes,’ so I’m never bored in here,” he revealed. “And I got my kids. They keep me company and I keep them company. And we have a good time in here.”

Morgan's 21,000-square-foot estate also features a massive aquarium in the backyard.

“I got a 30,000 gallon shark tank!” Morgan said, proudly. But his favorite room — the place where he spends the most time — is his office, which was designed to look like Vito Corleone’s office in “The Godfather.”

“All the same shades, dark, everything,” Morgan raved.

Morgan purchased the Alpine, New Jersey, pad for $13-9 million in 2015.